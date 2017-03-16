  • STV
Great British Bake Off reveals new line-up on Channel 4

TV chef Prue Leith will be a new judge, while Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will host.

PA

TV chef Prue Leith has been confirmed as the new judge alongside Paul Hollywood on Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off.

Presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will host the new-look show, which has moved from the BBC after it was sold by Love Productions last year.

Leith is replacing long-standing host Mary Berry, while Toksvig and Fielding are taking over from previous presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

Hollywood said he "could not be more delighted" about the show's newcomers.

He said: "Prue is a hugely respected culinary legend and Sandi and Noel are warm and utterly hilarious. I cannot wait to get back in the tent with the bakers."

Leith, who formerly appeared as a judge on the BBC's Great British Menu, said: "I am just so thrilled to be joining Paul, Sandi and Noel on the biggest show on TV and I cannot wait to see what the real stars of the show - the bakers - are going to create for us.

"It is such an honour to be part of The Great British Bake Off team. "Fifteen to One and QI host Toksvig said she is honoured to be part of "this national treasure of a show".

She added: "Noel Fielding is one of the nicest guys in show business. The first time I met him I felt like I had met a rather wayward cousin whose take on the world made me laugh. The only down side is that he has much better dress sense that I do.

"I spend my daytimes on Channel 4 already so it will be a treat to be there in the evenings. I am so delighted to be working with Love Productions and Channel 4 on this best of British show."

Former The Mighty Boosh star Fielding said: "GBBO is one of my favourite shows. I've always loved brightly coloured cakes and Sandi Toksvig so this is a dream come true for me! It's basically the double."

Jay Hunt, Channel 4's Chief Creative Officer, said the baking show will air this autumn.

Hunt added: "Paul and Prue have huge amounts of expertise and warmth. I'm looking forward to seeing them putting our great new bunch of amateur bakers through their paces.

"Sandi and Noel bring a fresh wit and quirkiness to the tent. It's just the sort of innovative line-up audiences expect from Channel 4."

