Stars pay tribute to Chuck Berry after death aged 90

Chuck Berry performs in 2009. AP

Musicians and celebrities have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to legendary rock n roll musician Chuck Berry who has died aged 90.

The rock and roll musician died at his home in Missouri after a "medical emergency" on Saturday at 1.30pm local time, police officials said.

Beatles musician Ringo Starr tweeted a photo of Berry, calling him "Mr rock 'n' roll music".

Country music legend Charlie Daniels said Berry was "the greatest rock and roll lyricist ever".

Author Stephen King said the news of the death "breaks my heart".

Music producer and rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot said the 90-year-old was "often imitated but never duplicated".

Actor Russell Crowe was also among those who paid tribute to the star.

Star Trek actor George Takei called him a "legend" and said he influenced many modern rock 'n' roll artists.