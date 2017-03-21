Mel B files for divorce from husband Stephen Belafonte

The couple married in Las Vegas in June 2007 and have a five-year-old daughter.

A file photo of Stephen Belafonte and his wife Melanie Brown. AP

Singer Mel B has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Stephen Belafonte after nearly 10 years of marriage.

The former Spice Girls star, 41, cited "irreconcilable differences" in court documents published by the Mail Online.

According to the papers filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court, Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Brown, listed the date of separation as December 28.

The couple, pictured in 2010. AP

The couple married in Las Vegas in June 2007 and have a five-year-old daughter, Madison.

The singer is seeking custody of their daughter and has asked a judge to deny spousal support to her film producer husband Mr Belafonte.

As well as Madison, she has a nine-year-old daughter, Angel, from her relationship with actor Eddie Murphy, and an 18-year-old daughter, Phoenix, from her first marriage to dancer Jimmy Gulzar.