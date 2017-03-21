Colin Dexter: Author of Inspector Morse dies aged 86

The author died at his home in Oxford on Tuesday, publisher Macmillan has said.

Colin Dexter: Morse writer passes away.

Inspector Morse creator Colin Dexter has died at the age of 86.

The author passed away on Tuesday morning at his home in Oxford, his publisher Macmillan has said.

Dexter immortalised the city in his most celebrated crime series as the cerebral Morse investigated cases alongside his deputy Sergeant Lewis.

The detective pairing of Morse and Lewis earned more acclaim after being brought to the TV screen, giving John Thaw and Kevin Whateley their most recognisable roles.

Thaw starred as the detective in all 32 of the TV films, which later spawned the spin-off series Endeavour and Lewis.

The statement from Macmillan said: "With immense sadness, Macmillan announces the death of Colin Dexter, who died peacefully at home in Oxford this morning."