  • STV
  • MySTV

OAP who met George Clooney on the day she won't forget

ITV

'I'd like a second look at him again... because he's a bit of all right', Pat said.

George Clooney visited Pat at her assisted living home
George Clooney visited Pat at her assisted living home

The pensioner who met George Clooney said she won't forget his visit because "he's a bit of all right".

Pat Adams, 87, had her birthday wish come true after Clooney turned up unannounced at her assisted living home in Reading with a card and a bunch of flowers.

Pat said: "He was very nice, very nice. He shook my hand and put his arm round my shoulder and I thought, ooh, call again George.

"It's been a lovely day, and a day I won't forget because he's a bit of all right."

Staff at the home had sent a letter to the 55-year-old Ocean's Eleven star asking for a visit as Pat "mentions everyday how she would love to meet him".

They said they didn't expect him to turn up and Pat is still "beaming from ear to ear".

Pat jokes about her meeting with the superstar
Pat jokes about her meeting with the superstar

Staff said Pat was "delighted and surprised" with her gifts from Clooney.

Pat said she would "treasure" the card that came with the flowers.

The card reads:
The card reads:

Pat said she hoped that Mr Clooney would return with his wife Amal, who is pregnant with twins.

She said: "I said I hoped everything went well and that the wife would be all right and I would like to see a photograph of the babies when they arrive.

"You never know, he might pop in again. Who knows, I'd like a second look at him again if he comes in, because he's a bit of all right!"

George Clooney with his wife Amal, a human rights lawyer
George Clooney with his wife Amal, a human rights lawyer

Malcolm Hague, from the home Sunrise of Sonning, said: "We are so delighted that Pat's wish came true.

"She was absolutely thrilled to meet her great icon, and it was such a lovely surprise to see George greet her with flowers and a card.

This was a classy gesture from a wonderful man, and it has brought smiles to everyone at Sunrise of Sonning. Huge thank you to George."

Care home staff said there's no other celebrity that Pat wanted to meet, but next time they might try for Brad Pitt.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.