Wyclef Jean detained by police due to mistaken identity

Musician detained in West Hollywood as officers thought he was armed robbery suspect.

Wyclef Jean was detained by police as they thought he was a suspect PA

Musician Wyclef Jean has talked about being handcuffed by police in LA in a case of mistaken identity.

The former Fugees star posted a video online of him being detained by police who were seeking an armed robbery suspect.

The Haiti-born singer said he was stopped by the LAPD, but was in fact held by sheriff's deputies in West Hollywood, with the LAPD saying they "were not involved" in the incident.

In the video he can be heard explaining the situation, saying: "They just took off my Haitian bandana. That's what's going on right now with Wyclef in LA right now.

"The LAPD have me in cuffs for absolutely nothing."

In a series of posts to Twitter sent hours after he was detained, the rapper explained that he was handcuffed immediately and not told why.

He said he was "treated like a criminal" by the officers until another police officer turned up and told them they had the wrong person.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida told The Associated Press that his vehicle and clothing appeared to match the description of a suspect in an armed robbery.

She said he was detained for a "short time", before being released. The suspects were later arrested.