What's the story in Balamory? Stars reunite 12 years on

Four of the cast members met up in Glasgow after a Miles Jupp comedy show.

Balamory reunion: Actors from children's show reunite. Andrew Agnew

The cast of Scottish children's TV show Balamory had a special reunion in Glasgow on Tuesday.

PC Plum (Andrew Agnew), Miss Hoolie (Julie Wilson Nimmo) and Edie McCreedie (Juliet Cadzow) met up after a comedy show by Miles Jupp aka Archie the Inventor.

The gang performed together in classic CBBC programme from 2002 to 2005, gaining thousands of young fans.

The fictional Scottish town of Balamory was famous for its multicoloured houses along the harbour, and was based on Tobermory on the Isle of Mull.

It became a tourist attraction with fans of the series flocking to have their picture take in front of Archie's Castle or Josie Jump's house.

The impromptu reunion took place at Miles Jupp's show at the King's Theatre in Glasgow. It was shared on Twitter by Andrew Agnew, who played PC Plum, who said: "Gr8 gettin some of the gang back together. Its like we saw each other yesterday."

Since the show ended comedian Jupp has toured the UK and and appeared on shows including Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week. Andrew Agnew fronted his own CBBC show in 2008, and has appeared regularly on TV and on stage.