Trainspotting 2 props go under the hammer for charity

Kaye Nicolson

Sale items range from Renton's wallpaper to bunks from Begbie's prison cell.

Auction: Contents of Begbie's cell and Sick Boy's bar will be sold for charity.
Auction: Contents of Begbie's cell and Sick Boy's bar will be sold for charity.

Props and costumes from Trainspotting 2 are being auctioned for charity this weekend.

Items range from large parts of the set to small ornaments and soft furnishings seen fleetingly in the background of scenes from the sequel to Trainspotting, also directed by Danny Boyle.

Fans are expected to flock to Mulberry Bank auction house in Glasgow on Saturday to bid for the souvenirs from the film, set in Edinburgh.

Bids for the entire bar from Port Sunshine, the pub frequented by Sick Boy, played by Jonny Lee Miller, start at £500. Prison bunks from the cell of Franco Begbie, played by Robert Carlyle, are expected to fetch at least £100.

Up for grabs: Props from the bedsit where Spud, played by Ewen Bremner, lived are also on offer.
Up for grabs: Props from the bedsit where Spud, played by Ewen Bremner, lived are also on offer.

Panels featuring the train pattern wallpaper from the childhood bedroom of Mark Renton, played by Ewan McGregor, are expected to be a popular part of the sale, with bids invited from £200.

Edinburgh-based youth support charity The Junction, of which Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh is the patron, will share the proceeds with Calton Athletic, which supports people living with drug and alcohol addiction.

The auction house has received significant interest from film fans across the UK and as far afield as the US.

Owner Kirsty Harris said: "What we're finding is that they have a very specific actor or character, so for example we've had people who just love Begbie, anything to do with him, if he's touched it or has been a part of it... it's been interesting."

Den of treasures: Even the wallpaper from Renton's bedroom is being auctioned.
Den of treasures: Even the wallpaper from Renton's bedroom is being auctioned.

