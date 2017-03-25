Cheryl confirms birth of first child with Liam Payne

Former X Factor judge has announced the birth of her first child with One Direction star Liam Payne.

Singers: Pair announced their son's birth. PA

Singer Cheryl announced that she has given birth to her first child with One Director star Liam Payne.

The former X factor judge said they had welcomed the baby boy on Wednesday and are "overwhelmingly happy".

She posted an image on Instagram showing Payne cradling their newborn.

Baby news: Cheryl announced birth on Instagram

Cheryl added the pair are still considering baby names.

She said: "On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream.

"Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever?"

Payne also shared the photo, saving the birth of his son was his best ever memory.

He wrote: "My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless...wow!

"I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far.

"I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true.

Cheryl timed her announcement to the eve of Mothers' Day. PA

"We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed.

"Happy Mother's Day everyone!"

It is the first time that the singer or Payne has directly spoken about their baby.

Cheryl had tacitly acknowledged her pregnancy with a campaign photo for a Princes Trust campaign but had never confirmed any details.