Fans pay tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Hundreds of fans gathered for a public memorial honouring famous mother and daughter.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. PA

Hundreds of fans have honoured iconic Hollywood stars Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds at a public memorial.

The joint tribute heard that silver screen icon Reynolds, 84, no longer wanted to carry on after the death of her daughter Fisher, 60.

She passed away just one day after the Star Wars actress was struck by a fatal heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles in December last year.

Reynold's son Todd Fisher told the public event in Los Angeles: "She literally asked permission and said she wanted to be with Carrie.

"She closed her eyes and went to sleep. It was a very peaceful exit that only my mother could orchestrate. It was a beautiful exit."

Carrie Fisher shot to fame as Princess Leia in Star Wars. APTN

Debbie Reynolds starred in Singin' In The Rain. AP

Writing in the memorial programme, Mr Fisher and his wife Catherine said both actresses "lived every precious minute of their lives".

"They left nothing undone and nothing unsaid," they wrote. "They both loved a great party so what better way to celebrate them than to throw them one?"

Hundreds of fans had queued to get a chance to pay their respects at the event, held in a 1,200-seat auditorium at the cemetery where both Reynolds and Fisher are buried.

Some dressed up as Fisher's Princess Leia character in tribute.

Well-wishers dressed as Fisher's Star Wars character. PA

Fans were shown clips from famous movies featuring Reynolds and Fisher, as well as home videos of Fisher as a child.

Star Wars droid R2-D2 appeared on stage, where he was hugged by Mr Fisher.

Dancers from Debbie Reynolds Dance Studio also performed a tribute to Singin' In The Rain.

Fisher died aged 60 on December 27 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

A day later her mother Reynolds died after a suspected stroke.