  • STV
  • MySTV

Birthday boy Elton John shares touching snap with sons

ITV

The star celebrated his 70th birthday with family before attending a celebrity-filled bash.

Elton John with his two sons
Elton John with his two sons Elton John

Sir Elton John celebrated his 70th birthday with his two sons and husband before attending a celebrity-filled bash in his honour.

The superstar marked his milestone birthday with a joint bash to celebrate his 50-year writing partnership with Bernie Taupin.

It was attended by the likes of TV stars Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, supermodel Heidi Klum and singer Katy Perry, and hosted by actor Rob Lowe.

Singer Lady Gaga provided the entertainment as she took to the stage for a special performance.

Elton John with husband David Furnish, Heidi Klum, and Sharon and Kelly Osbourne
Elton John with husband David Furnish, Heidi Klum, and Sharon and Kelly Osbourne AP

The event raised funds for the Elton John Aids Foundation and Los Angeles-based art and culture centre the Hammer Museum.

Sir Elton shared a photograph of himself with his sons Zachary and Elijah preparing to blow out the candles on his cake.

Along with the picture, Sir Elton wrote: "Birthday bliss."

James Corden and wife Julia Carey, designer Tom Ford, and Stevie Wonder
James Corden and wife Julia Carey, designer Tom Ford, and Stevie Wonder AP

In a separate social media message, the Rocket Man star showed off a birthday card and wrote: "A huge thank-you to all my Facebook friends for the fabulous birthday card signed by all of you!"

Earlier on his birthday, Sir Elton's husband Furnish shared a heartfelt tribute online to his "partner, soulmate, friend".

He added: "Sharing my life with you is the greatest gift of all.

"Thank-you for all the love, humanity, joy and happiness you bring to our world. I love you forever. @eltonjohn #HappyBirthdayElton."

Other tributes poured in from Sir Elton's famous fans, including Britain's Got Talent star David Walliams, who wrote on Twitter: "Happy 70th birthday to a genius musician who has made the world a better place with his charity work @eltonofficial."

Barry Manilow posted a throwback photo of himself and Sir Elton in their younger days where the birthday boy was wearing a large headdress, with the caption: "Happy Birthday to @eltonjohn #HappyBirthdayElton".

Chat show host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted: "Happy birthday, @Eltonofficial! I love a Saturday bday. Saturday night's the night I like. Saturday night's alright alright alright."

Hollywood star Ben Stiller wrote: "Happy Birthday @eltonofficial. Can't imagine a world without your music. #respect."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.