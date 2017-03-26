Birthday boy Elton John shares touching snap with sons

The star celebrated his 70th birthday with family before attending a celebrity-filled bash.

Elton John with his two sons Elton John

Sir Elton John celebrated his 70th birthday with his two sons and husband before attending a celebrity-filled bash in his honour.

The superstar marked his milestone birthday with a joint bash to celebrate his 50-year writing partnership with Bernie Taupin.

It was attended by the likes of TV stars Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, supermodel Heidi Klum and singer Katy Perry, and hosted by actor Rob Lowe.

Singer Lady Gaga provided the entertainment as she took to the stage for a special performance.

Elton John with husband David Furnish, Heidi Klum, and Sharon and Kelly Osbourne AP

The event raised funds for the Elton John Aids Foundation and Los Angeles-based art and culture centre the Hammer Museum.

Sir Elton shared a photograph of himself with his sons Zachary and Elijah preparing to blow out the candles on his cake.

Along with the picture, Sir Elton wrote: "Birthday bliss."

James Corden and wife Julia Carey, designer Tom Ford, and Stevie Wonder AP

In a separate social media message, the Rocket Man star showed off a birthday card and wrote: "A huge thank-you to all my Facebook friends for the fabulous birthday card signed by all of you!"

Earlier on his birthday, Sir Elton's husband Furnish shared a heartfelt tribute online to his "partner, soulmate, friend".

He added: "Sharing my life with you is the greatest gift of all.

"Thank-you for all the love, humanity, joy and happiness you bring to our world. I love you forever. @eltonjohn #HappyBirthdayElton."

Other tributes poured in from Sir Elton's famous fans, including Britain's Got Talent star David Walliams, who wrote on Twitter: "Happy 70th birthday to a genius musician who has made the world a better place with his charity work @eltonofficial."

Barry Manilow posted a throwback photo of himself and Sir Elton in their younger days where the birthday boy was wearing a large headdress, with the caption: "Happy Birthday to @eltonjohn #HappyBirthdayElton".

Chat show host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted: "Happy birthday, @Eltonofficial! I love a Saturday bday. Saturday night's the night I like. Saturday night's alright alright alright."

Hollywood star Ben Stiller wrote: "Happy Birthday @eltonofficial. Can't imagine a world without your music. #respect."