Tom Hardy reads Mother's Day bedtime story on CBeebies

Mum's across the nation have shared their delight at having actor Tom Hardy read another bedtime story on children's TV channel CBeebies.

The London-born Oscar-nominee delighted Mums on Mother's Day as he read There's A Bear On My Chair, by Ross Collins.

Fans of the actor declared their appreciation reading the bedtime story. One fan on Twitter wrote: "Couldn't tell you what tonight's #cbeebiesbedtimestory was about.... #TomHardy is so fricking dreamy,"

Another said: "The kids are asleep. I have @CBeebiesHQ #BedTimeStory on. I'm not even sorry."

"Happy #MothersDay to me and although my baby is 22 I don't feel any shame in settling down to watch," said another.

The Taboo star followed in the footsteps of other big names such as Damian Lewis, Sir Derek Jacobi and James McAvoy in signing up for the CBeebies slot.

This is the third time the 39-year-old has read a bedtime story on the channel.

On December 31 he snuggled on the sofa with his rescue dog, Woody, and told the story of a boy going to a party from the book You Must Bring A Hat, by Simon Philip and Kate Hindley.

On Valentine's Day he treated viewers to a reading of Tom McLaughlin's The Cloudspotter.