John Lydon backs Brexit and has 'always liked' the Queen

Singer best known as Sex Pistols' Johnny Rotten offered advice for negotiators.

Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar

Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon has told ITV News he wants Britain to have a "truly brilliant" Brexit - while confirming he has "always" liked the Queen.

The Anarchy in the UK singer told Arts Editor Nina Nannar he backed the move to quit the EU and offered a word of advice for Britain's negotiators.

"The working class have voted and I support them," he said. "Let it be a nice exit. A truly brilliant British exit."

He added: "By the way make a lot of friends while doing it."

The 61-year-old, who performed as Johnny Rotten in the iconic punk band's late 1970s heyday, confirmed the lyrics of his anti-monarchy anthem God Save The Queen didn't represent his personal feelings towards Elizabeth II.

Johnny Rotten, left, and the Sex Pistols famously signed a recording contract outside Buckingham Palace in 1977. PA

Lydon famously sung "God save the queen, she's not a human being" in 1977, the year of the Queen's Silver Jubilee.

But asked if he now liked Her Majesty, he replied: "I always have. It's a human being. I would have no problems with her at all."

He confirmed his view of the royal family as an institution was unchanged though.

"I don't like the monarchy," he said.

The punk icon said his biggest hits had been misinterpreted by some. ITV News

The songwriter has been delving into his back catalogue and chronicling "the exact imagery that was in my mind" for a new book of lyrics.

Lydon said he hoped it would help some re-evaluate his defining work.

On Anarchy in the UK he said: "This isn't a song of destruction. It's a song of hope."

John Lydon has been embarking on a career retrospective for a new book. ITV News

Lydon said he could still relate to his younger self four decades on from the days he shook British culture.

"(I recognise) a very confused young fella," he said. "And the only privilege I can tell you with longevity is I'm a very confused older fella."