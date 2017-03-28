Adele 'may never tour again' and is 'vulnerable' on stage

Announcement came after completing string of Australia and New Zealand stadium shows.

Adele does not know if she will tour again. PA

Adele has said she may never tour again after saying she was "not good" at it and she feels "vulnerable" on stage.

The singer's announcement came after she completed a string of stadium shows in Australia and New Zealand.

The 28-year-old reportedly told a 40,000-strong crowd at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium: "Touring isn't something I'm good at.

"Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable.

"I don't know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I've toured is you. I'm not sure if touring is my bag."

The singer is then said to have burst into tears as she called her latest tour the "greatest accomplishment in my career".

"It's changed my life. I understand why I do it," she added.

Adele is set to finish her 15-month world tour with four sold-out shows - dubbed The Finale - at Wembley Stadium between June 28 and July 2.