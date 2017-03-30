Glastonbury 2017: Katy Perry among new acts announced

Festival Organisers released another 88 acts on the line-up playing this June.

Katy Perry is set to entertain crowds at this year's Glastonbury Festival. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Pop star Katy Perry will perform at this year's Glastonbury Festival, making her debut at one of the world's most famous music events.

Festival organisers released another 88 acts on the line-up set to appear in Somerset this June, including Stormzy, The XX and The National.

They join Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran who were already announced as appearing.

Tickets for the festival are notoriously difficult to buy with this year's event selling out in just 50 minutes.

This will be the last Glastonbury until 2019 as the festival takes a fallow year to allow Worthy Farm, the villagers and the organisers the traditional fifth year off.

Founded in 1970 by Dairy Farmer Michael Eavis a day after Jimi Hendrix died, Glastonbury takes place from 21 - 25 June.

Among the other acts announced today are Biffy Clyro, Chic, Lorde and Solange.

Also on the bill is Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb, who appeared on stage with headliners Coldplay at last year's festival for their Pyramid festival-closing set.

Grime is also expected to feature prominently, with Stormzy returning to the festival alongside Kano and Wiley.

Other artists heading to Worthy Farm to join the previously announced headliners include Royal Blood, Major Lazer, Alt-J, Boy Better Know, Run The Jewels, Laura Marling and Kris Kristofferson.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis, daughter of founder Michael Eavis, unveiled the latest acts on Twitter: "Here are the first few names of this year's wonderful line up! Even more will be with you soon..."

Other artists who will be pulling on their wellies at the festival also famed for its mud are Rag 'n' Bone Man, Craig David, The Jacksons, Emeli Sande, Father John Misty, The Flaming Lips, Justice and Haim.

Ed Sheeran revealed he would be headlining the festival earlier this month when he announced the "awesome" news via a video on Instagram.

Sheeran's stint on the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday means he is tasked with closing the event in Somerset.

Foo Fighters will be headlining the festival on the Saturday night after being forced to pull-out from appearing in 2015 when lead singer Dave Grohl broke his leg while performing on stage ahead of the event.

The other previously-confirmed headliners were Radiohead, who will perform on the Friday night.

This year's event is expected to be attended by around 170,000 people.