Power Rangers star who killed roommate with sword jailed

Ricardo Medina was sentenced after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Ricardo Medina admitted using a sword in the killing which happened in January 2015 PA

A former Power Rangers star has been jailed for six years for killing his roommate with a sword.

Ricardo Medina was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, a Los Angeles Superior Court spokeswoman confirmed.

The 38-year-actor stabbed Josh Sutter, 36, multiple times after an argument about Medina's girlfriend turned physical, according to prosecutors.

Medina admitted using a sword in the killing, which happened on January 31 2015, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

The California-born actor played the Red Lion Wild Force Ranger on 2002 TV series Power Rangers Wild Force.

He was also the voice of Deker on Power Rangers Samurai in 2011 and 2012.

Medina's other acting work included appearances in TV shows ER and CSI: Miami.