Singer Mo Adeniran crowned winner of The Voice UK

ITV

The hotel worker, who was mentored by Jennifer Hudson, came top in the TV talent show.

Mo Adeniran has been crowned The Voice UK 2017 winner.
The hotel worker, 21, looked stunned as host Emma Willis announced his name.

He thanked his mentor, singer and Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson, for her support.

Mo, from Warrington, was congratulated by his fellow contestants, Jamie Miller and duo, Into The Arkas as confetti fell on the stage.

"An amazing thank you to the most phenomenal person I have ever met, thank you Jennifer," he said.

Mo scooped the title with winning performances of Paolo Nutini's Iron Sky and Unsteady by X Ambassadors.

Ms Hudson tweeted her delight at his win. She wrote: "Now that I'm kinda done crying ....OMG!!!!!! CONGRATS @imjustcalledmo #Teamjhud #TheVoiceUk".

Mo had been the bookies' favourite coming into the final.

The winning singer said all the hopefuls had "done amazing" in the series.

John, from coach Will.i.am's team, was knocked out during Saturday night's programme after losing out in the public vote.

Ms Hudson's contestant Miller fell by the wayside during Sunday night's show, with his rendition of Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You not proving to be enough to carry him into the final round.

The last challenge saw Adeniran and Into The Ark go head to head.

Adeniran's stirring performance of Unsteady had Hudson struggling to contain her emotions.

Blinking back tears, she told him: "Mo, we feel your heart."

He won praise from all the coaches, with Gavin Rossdale gushing: "You have the voice of a generation."

He is now headed to the studio to record his winner's EP.

