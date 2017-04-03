Blast on Royal Mile during filming of new Avengers movie

Scenes for the latest instalment in the franchise are taking place in the city centre.

Explosion: Fans saw the blast. Chris Purcell

Superhero fans caught a glimpse of a controlled explosion on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh during filming for the new Avengers movie.

Production of the latest instalment of the superhero franchise is expected to bring millions of pounds to the local economy.

Local residents have previously been warned to expect small explosions as film crews shoot scenes for Avengers: Infinity War.

Parts of the historic street were sealed off ahead of the blast on Sunday night.

Posts on social media suggested a van was destroyed in the explosion.

Avengers: Infinity War producers hailed Edinburgh as a "unique and iconic location."

Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch, and her stunt double have been spotted in the city after filming began last month.

Explosion: A controlled blast was carried out on the Royal Mile. John Docherty

