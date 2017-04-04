  • STV
Harrison Ford escapes fine for mistaken airport landing

ITV

Actor escapes fine for single-engine plane narrowly missing taxiing passenger jet.

Harrison Ford has escaped being fined over his mistaken airport landing earlier this year that saw the single-engine plane he was flying narrowly miss colliding with a taxiing passenger jet.

The Star Wars and Indiana Jones actor mistakenly landed on the taxiway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on February 13, after flying just feet above an airliner that was about to take off.

The 74-year-old's lawyer confirmed on Monday that the star would "not face any penalties" in relation to the incident and would be allowed to retain his pilot's licence without restriction.

On a sound recording from air traffic control at the time of the mistaken landing, Ford could be heard asking "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?" as he comes in to land.

He had been supposed to land on a runway that runs parallel to the taxiway and it is not immediately clear why he did not.

In a second audio recording, released by the Federal Aviation Administration during their investigation of what happened Ford could be heard telling air traffic control he was "distracted" by the moving airplane and was dealing with turbulence from an Air Bus.

