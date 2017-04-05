Mel B wins restraining order against 'abusive' husband

The singer says her estranged partner Stephen Belafonte attacked her for years.

Mel B claims Stephen Belafonte subjected her to years of abuse. PA

Former Spice Girls singer Mel B has won a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband after claiming he subjected her to years of abuse.

The judge's order also granted the singer, whose real name in Melanie Brown, sole custody of her youngest daughter, following her claims Stephen Belafonte was both physically and verbally abusive, and threatened to release sex tapes of her.

Brown filed a sworn declaration claiming Belafonte's abuse occurred after high-profile events, including punching her following her appearance on Australia's version of the X Factor in July 2012 and again days after she performed with the Spice Girls at the London Olympics.

Brown also wrote that the 41-year-old was verbally abusive to her last year when she was on a trip to London during filming of America's Got Talent, a TV series which she is a judge on.

The filing claims Belafonte's actions have disrupted the 41-year-old's career.

The singer also claims Belafonte filmed the pair having sex, sometimes secretly, and repeatedly threatened to release them publically or to disrupt her business plans. Brown is asking a judge to prevent her estranged husband from releasing the videos.

Brown filed for divorce in March after nearly 10 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Court records filed in their divorce do not include a lawyer for Belafonte, and attempts to find a representative for him were unsuccessful.

A hearing on the temporary restraining order has been set for April 24.