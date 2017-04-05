Barry Manilow reveals why he kept his sexuality secret

The singer married his long-term partner Garry Kief in California in 2014.

Barry Manilow revealed he first met his partner in 1978. PA

Singer Barry Manilow has spoken about his sexuality for the first time and confirmed his marriage to Garry Kief - his partner for nearly 40 years.

The star, 73, has kept his sexuality secret for decades but has been moved by the "beautiful" reaction from his supporters since news of his wedding to Mr Kief broke in 2015.

Mr Manilow said he didn't want to disappoint his fans if he came out earlier.

The Copacabana and Mandy singer told People magazine: "I'm so private. I always have been. I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything."

Barry Manilow pictured alongside his husband Garry Kief in 2016. PA

The couple met in 1978 and married in Palm Springs, California, in April 2014.

He said: "I knew that this was it. I was one of the lucky ones. I was pretty lonely before that.

"He's the smartest person I've ever met in my life - and a great guy, too.

"When they [fans] found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy. The reaction was so beautiful - strangers commenting, 'Great for you!' I'm just so grateful for it."

Barry Manilow was previously married to Susan Deixler. PA

Mr Manilow was previously married to his high school sweetheart Susan Deixler, but said he was not struggling with his sexuality when they were together.

He told the magazine: "I was out making music every night, sowing my wild oats - I was too young. I wasn't ready to settle down."