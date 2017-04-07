Don Rickles: Hollywood mourns comic after death aged 90

The sharp-tongued attacker of America's stars earned many fans as the voice of Mr Potato Head.

New Yorker Don Rickles enjoyed a 60 year career as a comic and actor. PA

To one generation Don Rickles will be remembered as a sharp-tongued attacker of America's most famous figures - from president Ronald Reagan to Frank Sinatra - while to another the comic actor will be best known as the voice of Mr Potato Head.

The movie star, Las Vegas headliner and late night TV comic's six decades in entertainment has seen his Toy Story co-star Tom Hanks label him as "a God" following his death at the age of 90 to kidney failure.

Many of Hollywood's leading names took to social media to pen personal tributes or share their photos with the late star, who was sarcastically dubbed Mr Warmth for his cold put-downs.

Rickles featured opposite Clint Eastwood in 1970's Kelly's Heroes along with a notable role in Martin Scorsese's 1995 gangster hit Casino, a year before his memorable role in Toy Story.

Rickles, who had signed up for Toy Story 4 ahead of its planned 2019, is survived by his wife Barbara, a daughter and two grandchildren.

After a career of acerbic put-downs, the comic's final tweet last month was poignantly warm as he paid tribute to his beloved wife Barbara on their wedding anniversary.