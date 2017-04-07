MTV's annual movie and TV awards to go 'gender neutral'

Individual acting categories for male and female performers will be scrapped.

Emma Watson and Hugh Jackman PA

The MTV's annual Movie and TV Awards is going "gender neutral" and scrapping individual acting categories for male and female performers.

The network made the announcement as they revealed the nominations for the awards, due to take place on May 7.

There will be an award for a "non-gendered" performance which will replace the more traditional best actor and best actress categories.

All of which means Beauty And The Beast's Emma Watson will battle it out against the likes of Hugh Jackman, Taraji P Jenson, Hailee Steinfeld and Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, in a non-gendered best actor in a movie category.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jeffrey Dean Morgan PA

Competing for the TV awards, Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown will take on the likes of Jeffrey Dean Morgan from The Walking Dead and Game Of Thrones' Emilia Clarke.

MTV spokesperson Kim Turbeville said: "It felt right for the National Television Awards to make the change.

"A great performance is great regardless of gender and we think that dropping the male/female division has made the drama performance category more exciting."