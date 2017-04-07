Film and stage actor Tim Pigott-Smith dies at age of 70

The Jewel In The Crown was awarded an OBE for services to drama just weeks ago.

Tim Pigott-Smith playing Prince Charles in a stage production in 2014. AP

Stage and film actor Tim Pigott-Smith has died at the age of 70 just weeks after receiving an OBE for services to drama.

The actor was known for roles including The Jewel In The Crown TV series and films The Remains Of The Day and Martin Scorsese's Gangs Of New York.

He had also appeared in the Bond film Quantum Of Solace and had filmed TV drama King Charles III after playing the role of the king on Broadway and in the West End.

He received an OBE for services to drama last month.

His death was announced by his agent John Grant, who hailed Pigott-Smith as "one of the great actors of his generation".

"Much-loved and admired by his peers, he will be remembered by many as a gentleman and a true friend," he said.

"He will be much missed."