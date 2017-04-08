Radio 2 presenter Brian Matthew dies aged 88

The former Sounds Of The 60s host died on Saturday following a spell of illness, his family said.

Brian Matthew has died aged 88. PA

Former Radio 2 presenter Brian Matthew and Sounds Of The 60s host Brian Matthew has died.

The 88-year-old had been seriously ill.

On Wednesday the BBC mistakenly reported that Mr Matthew had died - later clarifying that he was "critically ill".

He died on Saturday morning, his family said.

Brian Matthew with The Beatles and Cilla Black. PA

Mr Matthew, who was once dubbed Britain's oldest DJ, stepped down from Sounds Of The 60s after 27 years in February because of ill health.

But he criticised the BBC decision to replace him, describing it as "balderdash" in an interview with the Daily Telegraph.

He first appeared on Sounds Of The 60s in 1990, and signed off his last show with Billy Fury's Last Night Was Made For Love, Elvis Presley's Ghetto and The Beatles' She's Leaving Home.