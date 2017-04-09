Oliviers: Harry Potter And The Cursed Child in record wins

Stage sequel triumphed at the Olivier Awards with a record nine awards.

Harry Potter star Jamie Parker with his award for best actor. PA

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child triumphed at the Olivier Awards with a record nine nods including best actor, supporting cast and director.

The stage sequel to JK Rowling's wizard books and films, which was performed at the Palace Theatre, stole the show as it also took prizes for lighting, sound, costumes and sets.

Jamie Parker, Anthony Boyle and Noma Dumezweni were named best actor, supporting actor and actress respectively at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.

Harry Potter sweeps up

Noma Dumezweni and Anthony Boyle won best supporting actor/actress. PA

The Oliviers, named after the late stage-great Laurence Olivier, celebrate the best in British theatre.

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, written by Jack Thorne, was expected to rake in a number of awards after its sell-out performances in the capital.

And on the night, John Tiffany was recognised for his work on the stage adaption as he was named best director.

Billie Piper takes best actress

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child was played at the Palace Theatre. PA

Elsewhere, former Doctor Who star Billie Piper was crowned best actress for Yerma.

Piper won rave reviews for her performance as a woman whose desire for a child has devastating consequences.

Yerma packed out all of its run at the Young Vic theatre near Waterloo.

The 34-year-old broke down in tears as she accepted the award, admitting afterwards that her real passion is for the stage

"Even as a singer being live on stage was my favourite part, but unfortunately that's the bit you get to do least," she said.

Billie Piper won the award for best actress. PA

Meanwhile, Mark Wigglesworth won the outstanding achievement in opera gong for his work on Don Giovanni and Lulu.

The English National Ballet took the price for outstanding achievement in dance.

List of awards in full: