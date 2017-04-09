  • STV
Oliviers: Harry Potter And The Cursed Child in record wins

Stage sequel triumphed at the Olivier Awards with a record nine awards.

Harry Potter star Jamie Parker with his award for best actor.
Harry Potter star Jamie Parker with his award for best actor. PA

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child triumphed at the Olivier Awards with a record nine nods including best actor, supporting cast and director.

The stage sequel to JK Rowling's wizard books and films, which was performed at the Palace Theatre, stole the show as it also took prizes for lighting, sound, costumes and sets.

Jamie Parker, Anthony Boyle and Noma Dumezweni were named best actor, supporting actor and actress respectively at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.

Noma Dumezweni and Anthony Boyle won best supporting actor/actress.
Noma Dumezweni and Anthony Boyle won best supporting actor/actress. PA

The Oliviers, named after the late stage-great Laurence Olivier, celebrate the best in British theatre.

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, written by Jack Thorne, was expected to rake in a number of awards after its sell-out performances in the capital.

And on the night, John Tiffany was recognised for his work on the stage adaption as he was named best director.

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child was played at the Palace Theatre.
Harry Potter And The Cursed Child was played at the Palace Theatre. PA

Elsewhere, former Doctor Who star Billie Piper was crowned best actress for Yerma.

Piper won rave reviews for her performance as a woman whose desire for a child has devastating consequences.

Yerma packed out all of its run at the Young Vic theatre near Waterloo.

The 34-year-old broke down in tears as she accepted the award, admitting afterwards that her real passion is for the stage

"Even as a singer being live on stage was my favourite part, but unfortunately that's the bit you get to do least," she said.

Billie Piper won the award for best actress.
Billie Piper won the award for best actress. PA

Meanwhile, Mark Wigglesworth won the outstanding achievement in opera gong for his work on Don Giovanni and Lulu.

The English National Ballet took the price for outstanding achievement in dance.

List of awards in full:

  • Best actor: Jamie Parker (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child)
  • Best actress: Billie Piper (Yerma)
  • Best director: John Tiffany (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child)
  • Best new comedy: Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
  • Outstanding award in an affiliate theatre: Rotterdam
  • Best lighting design: White Light
  • Best sound design: Gareth Fry (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child)
  • Best costume design: Katrina Lindsay (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child)
  • Best set design: Christine Jones (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child)
  • Best actor in a supporting role: Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child)
  • Best actress in a supporting role: Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child)
  • Best new opera: Akhnaten
  • Outstanding achievement in opera: Mark Wigglesworth (Don Giovanni and Lulu)
  • Best revival: Yerma
  • Best new play: Harry Potter And The Cursed Child
  • Best new dance: Betroffenheit
  • Outstanding achievement in dance: English National Ballet
  • Best theatre choreographer: Sir Matthew Bourne (The Red Shoes)
  • Outstanding achievement in music: School Of Rock The Musical
  • Best entertainment & family: The Red Shoes
  • Best actor in a supporting role in a musical: Adam J Bernard (Dreamgirls)
  • Best actress in a supporting role in a musical: Rebecca Trehearn (Show Boat)
  • Best musical revival: Jesus Christ Superstar
  • Best actor in a musical: Andy Karl (Groundhog Day)
  • Best actress in a musical: Amber Riley (Dreamgirls)
  • Best new musical: Groundhog Day

