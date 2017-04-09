Family and friends pay tribute to Chuck Berry at funeral

The rock'n'roll legend's funeral was held his home town of St Louis on Sunday.

Chuck Berry's fans were able to walk past the star's open coffin. AP

Chuck Berry's family, friends and fellow musicians remembered the rock'n'roll legend at his funeral in his home town of St Louis on Sunday.

Berry, known as the "Father of Rock'n'Roll", died aged 90 on March 18.

Kiss rocker Gene Simmons was among those to pay tribute to him at the service, while former US president Bill Clinton sent a letter in which he called Berry "one of America's greatest rock and roll pioneers".

Berry played at both of Mr Clinton's presidential inaugurations.

Simmons, who had not been scheduled to speak, took to the podium to say Berry had a tremendous influence on him as a musician, and that he worked to break down racial barriers through his music.

Berry was known as the 'Father of Rock'n'Roll'. PA

Earlier, the Pageant club in St Louis, where Berry often performed, hosted a public viewing where fans were able to walk past the veteran star's open coffin.

As they filed past the coffin, which had a red Gibson guitar bolted to the inside of its lid, a musician played Berry standards such as Johnny B Goode, Sweet Little Sixteen and Roll Over Beethoven.

The hall was filled with flower arrangements including one in the shape of a guitar sent by the Rolling Stones, one of the many bands influenced by Berry.

Kiss rocker Gene Simmons paid tribute to Berry. AP

It was previously announced a new album Berry was working on will be released posthumously later this year.

Entitled "Chuck", it will feature Berry's first new recordings in nearly 40 years and collaborations with his children and grandson.

Many of his songs, including Johnny B. Goode, Maybellene and Memphis, have been much covered and taught to many a budding young guitarist.

In 1984 he was presented with a Grammy Award lifetime achievement prize and was among the first to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.