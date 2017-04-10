  • STV
  • MySTV

Edward Enninful named first male editor of British Vogue

ITV

The Ghanian will replace Alexandra Shulman at the fashion title on August 1.

Edward Enninful is the first male editor of the magazine in 100 years.
Edward Enninful is the first male editor of the magazine in 100 years. Mert & Marcus/PA

British Vogue has appointed its first male editor in its 100-year history.

Edward Enninful will take over the reigns of the fashion bible from current editor Alexandra Shulman on August 1.

Shulman announced in January that she was stepping down as editor-in-chief after more than 25 years in the role.

She said it was a hard decision to quit, but she wanted to "experience a different life".

Current Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman will step down in August.
Current Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman will step down in August. PA

Jonathan Newhouse, chairman and chief executive of publisher Conde Nast International, cited Enninful's work at Italian Vogue under its late editor, Franca Sozzani, as having "attained landmark status in recent cultural history".

He described Enninful as "an influential figure in the communities of fashion, Hollywood and music which shape the cultural zeitgeist" in an internal announcement.

Supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss are friends of Enninful's.
Supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss are friends of Enninful's. AP
  • Who is Edward Enninful?

Enninful moved from Ghana to London as a child and grew up in the city's Ladbroke Grove area.

He became interested in fashion as a teenager when he was scouted as a model.

At 19, he became the youngest fashion editor in the industry when he worked for i-D magazine, a position he held for more than 20 years.

The looks he featured in i-D helped fuel the grunge movement of the Nineties.

He was made an OBE last year and celebrated with a party attended by Madonna, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.

Enninful has already worked for Italian and American Vogue and has been creative and fashion director of US magazine since 2011.

In 2014 he was named fashion creator of the year by the British Fashion Council.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.