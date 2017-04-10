Edward Enninful named first male editor of British Vogue

The Ghanian will replace Alexandra Shulman at the fashion title on August 1.

British Vogue has appointed its first male editor in its 100-year history.

Edward Enninful will take over the reigns of the fashion bible from current editor Alexandra Shulman on August 1.

Shulman announced in January that she was stepping down as editor-in-chief after more than 25 years in the role.

She said it was a hard decision to quit, but she wanted to "experience a different life".

Jonathan Newhouse, chairman and chief executive of publisher Conde Nast International, cited Enninful's work at Italian Vogue under its late editor, Franca Sozzani, as having "attained landmark status in recent cultural history".

He described Enninful as "an influential figure in the communities of fashion, Hollywood and music which shape the cultural zeitgeist" in an internal announcement.

Who is Edward Enninful?

Enninful moved from Ghana to London as a child and grew up in the city's Ladbroke Grove area.

He became interested in fashion as a teenager when he was scouted as a model.

At 19, he became the youngest fashion editor in the industry when he worked for i-D magazine, a position he held for more than 20 years.

The looks he featured in i-D helped fuel the grunge movement of the Nineties.

He was made an OBE last year and celebrated with a party attended by Madonna, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.

Enninful has already worked for Italian and American Vogue and has been creative and fashion director of US magazine since 2011.

In 2014 he was named fashion creator of the year by the British Fashion Council.