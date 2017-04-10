University Challenge final 2017: Winning team revealed

Wolfson College's Eric Monkman caused a stir on social media - but was he a winner?

Jeremy Paxman, pictured earlier this year, hosted the BBC2 final. PA

Oxford's Balliol College has stormed to victory on University Challenge, defeating a Wolfson College Cambridge team led by popular captain Eric Monkman.

The win, by 190 points to 140, saw an Oxford college end their three-year losing streak to their Cambridge counterparts.

Host Jeremy Paxman congratulated Balliol College and told Wolfson there is "no shame in being runners-up" and that they had been "one of the most entertaining teams in this year's contest."

Professor Stephen Hawking presented the 2017 trophy to winning captain Joey Goldman.

Professor Stephen Hawking presented the trophy to Oxford's Balliol College. PA

For only the second time in the programme's 55-year history, the trophy was presented outside the studio.

The renowned physicist and cosmologist, 75, told Balliol College: "I have said in the past that it is not clear whether intelligence has any long-term survival value - bacteria multiply and flourish without it.

"But it is one of the most admirable qualities, especially when displayed by such young minds.

"Many congratulations to both teams but especially to Balliol College Oxford on becoming series champions on University Challenge, a programme I have long enjoyed."

Canadian Monkman caused a stir in the early rounds of the BBC2 competition with his quick-fire answers.

In one round he secured 120 out of his team's 170-point score, with the impressive performance prompting the hashtag #Monkmania to be widely used on social media.