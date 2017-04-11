The Crown leads the way in 2017 Bafta TV nominations

The winners will be announced on May 14 at a ceremony hosted by Sue Perkins.

The 2017 TV Bafta nominations have been announced, with The Crown leading the way, appearing in five different categories.

Claire Foy was given a nod for her portrayal of the younger Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix show's first season, while the programme was also nominated for best drama series.

While Jared Harris, John Lithgow and Vanessa Kirby secured best supporting actor nominations for their roles in the programme, which will return for a second series in November.

The winners will be announced on May 14 at a ceremony hosted by Sue Perkins in London's Royal Festival Hall.

The other nominations are:

The cast of The Crown at its premiere in November. PA

Comedy and comedy entertainment programme

Charlie Brooker's 2016 Wipe

Cunk on Shakespeare

The Last Leg

Taskmaster

Current affairs

Inside Obama's White House

Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed (Panorama)

Three Days Of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks (This World)

Unarmed Black Male (This World)

Drama series

The Crown

The Durrells

Happy Valley

War & Peace

Entertainment performance

Adam Hills, The Last Leg

Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre's Big Show

Claudia Winkleman has been nominated in the 'entertainment performance' category. PA

Entertainment programme

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Britain's Got Talent

Michael McIntyre's Big Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Factual series

24 Hours In Police Custody

Exodus: Our Journey To Europe

Kids On The Edge

The Prosecutors: Real Crime And Punishment

Features

The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs

The Great British Bake Off

Travel Man: 48 Hours In ...

Who Do You Think You Are?

Candice Brown won the 2016 series of the Great British Bake Off. PA

Female performance in a comedy programme

Diane Morgan - Cunk On Shakespeare

Lesley Manville - Mum

Olivia Colman - Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

International

The Night Of

The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Stranger Things

Transparent

Leading actor

Adeel Akhtar - Murdered By My Father

Babou Ceesay - Damilola, Our Loved Boy

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses

Robbie Coltrane - National Treasure

Benedict Cumberbatch has been nominated in the 'leading actor' category. PA

Leading actress

Claire Foy - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Thirteen

Nikki Amuka-Bird - NW

Sarah Lancashire - Happy Valley

Live event

The Centenary Of The Battle Of The Somme

Shakespeare Live! From The RSC

Stand Up To Cancer

The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration

The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration has been nominated in the 'live event' category. PA

Male performance in a comedy programme

Asim Chaudhry - People Just Do Nothing

David Mitchell - Upstart Crow

Harry Enfield - The Windsors

Steve Coogan - Alan Partridge's Scissored Isle

Mini-series

The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses

National Treasure

The Secret

The Witness For The Prosecution

News coverage

Channel 4 News: Brexit - Day One

BBC North West Tonight: Hillsborough Inquests

Sky News Tonight - Aleppo: Death Of A City

Victoria Derbyshire

Victoria Derbyshire has been nominated in the 'news coverage' category. PA

Reality and constructed factual

First Dates

Muslims Like Us

The Real Marigold Hotel

The Secret Life Of 5 Year Olds

Scripted comedy

Camping

Fleabag

Flowers

People Just Do Nothing

Single documentary

Behind Closed Doors

Hillsborough

How To Die: Simon's Choice

Hypernormalisation

Single drama

Aberfan: The Green Hollow

Damilola, Our Loved Boy

Murdered By My Father

NW

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

The cast of Emmerdale at the National Television Awards. PA

Specialist factual

Alan Bennett's Diaries

Attenborough's Life That Glows

Grayson Perry: All Man

Planet Earth II

Two of David Attenborough's shows are nominated in the 'specialist factual' category. PA

Sport

The Open

Rio 2016 Olympics

Rio 2016 Paralympics

Six Nations - England v Wales

Supporting actor

Daniel Mays - Line Of Duty

Jared Harris - The Crown

John Lithgow - The Crown

Tom Hollander - The Night Manager

Supporting actress

Nicola Walker - Last Tango In Halifax

Siobhan Finneran - Happy Valley

Vanessa Kirby - The Crown

Wunmi Mosaku - Damilola, Our Loved Boy

