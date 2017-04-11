Gordon Ramsay's father-in-law hacked chef's computer

Chris Hutcheson entered a guilty plea at hearing at the Old Bailey in London.

Chris Hutcheson and Gordon Ramsay. PA

Gordon Ramsay's father-in-law has admitted computer hacking in an alleged plot targeting the celebrity chef's business.

Chris Hutcheson, 68, was charged under Operation Tuletta with conspiring to cause a computer to access programs and data without authority.

Three of his children - Adam Hutcheson, 46, Orlanda Butland, 45, and Chris Hutcheson Jnr, 37 - also faced the same charge.

All were said to have been part of an alleged plot to hack the computer system at Gordon Ramsay Holdings Ltd between October 23 2010 and March 31 2011.

Chris Hutchenson with daughter Orlanda and son Adam at an earlier hearing. PA

Hutcheson Snr, who is the father of Ramsay's wife Tana, entered a guilty plea at hearing at the Old Bailey.

Two of his children also admitted the charge at the joint hearing, while Ms Butland pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution accepted the pleas and offered no evidence in relation to Ms Butland.

The judge agreed to the preparation of pre-sentence reports and said all sentencing options were open.

He adjourned sentencing to June 2.