Hatton Garden heist inspires film featuring Larry Lamb

Heist, carried out by elderly men, believed to be largest in English legal history.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5394078398001-itv-stv-hattonvt.jpg" />

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot

The infamous Hatton Garden heist is now the subject of a new film which tells the story of the group of elderly men who pulled off what has been called the largest burglary in English legal history.

The burglary took place over Easter weekend in 2015, and saw some of the men pose as workmen and then drill their way into the vault, before making off with jewellery and other valuables.

The men planned meticulously Fiction Films

The men were experienced thieves and had meticulously planned the £200 million heist.

All but one of them was eventually imprisoned.

Even the judge at the trial remarked that the burglary was in a "class of its own".

In fact, The Hatton Garden Job, which stars Larry Lamb as ringleader Brian Reader, is just one of three films that focuses on the extraordinary heist.