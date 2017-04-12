STV2: Programming for new Scottish channel revealed

STV News Tonight, Live at Five and Irish soap Fair City among the shows.

The programming schedule for the new STV2 channel has been unveiled.

Flagship Scottish, UK and international news programme STV News Tonight, presented by Halla Mohieddeen, will be broadcast live from Glasgow at 7pm each weeknight.

Popular weekday magazine show Live at Five will expand its reach on the channel.

STV2, which launches on Monday, April 24, will also include a weekly insight into political life in Scotland with Scottish Politics This Week, giving viewers the opportunity to catch up on the week's debates from Westminster and Holyrood.

Ireland's most popular soap Fair City will be part of the schedule, as will Finnish drama Black Widow and UK political thriller Secret State.

Much-loved classic drama Taggart, still one of the most popular crime dramas in Britain, will also feature in the programming.

Bobby Hain, director of channels at STV, said: "STV2 is the new channel for Scotland designed to reflect life across the country.

"The channel will provide a unique opportunity to broadcast content that isn't available for viewers anywhere else, including in-depth coverage of local sport and live events and exciting acquisitions including soap and drama, alongside an enhanced news service with local, UK and international stories."

The STV2 schedule will bring viewers live guests talking about music and entertainment news with weekly show E... while Ewen Cameron will host The Late Show, a tongue-in-cheek weekly chat show every Thursday.

A one-hour special from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland will be shown in its first week with the Conservatoire Sessions.

Peter and Roughie's Football Show will be on STV2 each weeknight and weekend throughout the football season.

STV2 will broadcast 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will reach approximately 85% of viewers in STV's transmission area.

In addition to Freeview, access will be available online and via Sky and Virgin. The service will also be available online via the STV Player.

More information on STV2 is available here.

