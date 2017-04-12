Billy Connolly celebrated by famous fans in TV special

Sir Andy Murray and Dame Judi Dench among those sharing tales about the Big Yin.

Big Yin: The special programme will air on STV next week. PA

Billy Connolly's famous fans have lined up to take part in a new TV special celebrating his career.

The 74-year-old Glaswegian comedian has entertained audiences for five decades and he will have his long career honoured in a new special programme on STV entitled Billy Connolly and Me: A Celebration.

Connolly, fondly known as the Big Yin, won his way into the hearts of comedy-lovers around the world with his unashamedly expletive-laden style and anarchic sense of humour.

Among Connolly's celebrity fans appearing in the show are Dame Judi Dench, Sir Elton John and Sir Andy Murray, as well as David Tennant, Eric Idle and Armando Iannucci, who will open up to share their personal stories and memories of the comic.

His wife Pamela Stephenson will shed light on their life together and stand-up comedians Peter Kay and Adam Hills will reveal how Connolly impacted on their careers.

There will be contributions from fans around the world too, as devotees from Scotland to Qatar share their stories on how Connolly has affected their lives, whether that was his helping them to tackle personal obstacles, find love or come to terms with their disabilities.

The film will also include a new interview with Connolly and will show his reaction to fans' videos.

The one-hour special will be narrated by Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones.

Billy Connolly and Me: A Celebration, airs on Tuesday, April 18, at 9pm on STV.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.