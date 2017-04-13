  • STV
Eddie Murphy tribute to brother Charlie who died, aged 57

Comedian Charlie Murphy died on Wednesday in New York of leukaemia, aged 57.

Eddie Murphy has paid tribute to his brother, comedian Charlie Murphy, after his death aged 57.

The stand-up performer died on Wednesday in New York of leukaemia.

He was best known for his appearances on Dave Chappelle's Show on Comedy Central and featured in his own recurring segment called Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories. He also worked with his younger brother Eddie, co-writing the films Norbert and Vampire In Brooklyn.

"Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie," the Murphy family said in a statement.

"Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won't be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed.

"Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and prayers."

Comedian Chris Rock and former basketball star Magic Johnson were among those to pay tribute to Murphy.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Hamilton the musical, said Murphy's "storytelling was hilarious and unforgettable".

Murphy voiced a role in the animated TV series The Boondocks and appeared in the comedy series Black Jesus.

His films include Our Family Wedding, King's Ransom and CB4.

He is also credited with appearances on the TV drama series Power which will air later this year.

