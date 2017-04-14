Great British Bake Off: Mixed reaction to new line-up

Returning judge Paul Hollywood is joined by Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.

The new line-up for Great British Bake Off has been met with mixed reactions by fans.

Returning judge Paul Hollywood is joined by newcomers Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.

They replace Mary Berry and presenting duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

The first official photo was released ahead of the show moving to Channel 4.

But while some fans were excited for the new judging line-up, others were somewhat conflicted with one Twitter user saying: "There's no bake off without Mary Berry".

Dominic Johnson wrote on Twitter: "This looks like the cast of a Bake Off parody sketch."

While Damian Mark Whittle proved it wasn't only Mary viewers were missing.

"I don't know what terrifies me more: the approach of World War III or the thought of Bake Off without Mel and Sue."

Krishna said Noel Fielding on the show "feels like a Mighty Boosh joke".

While Amy Joint said it looked like someone had "faceswapped the old presenters".

The new series is expected to start later this year.