Harry Styles' single at number one beating Ed Sheeran 

ITV

1D singer's success means Ed Sheeran has fallen short of setting a new UK singles record.

Harry Styles's debut solo effort Sign Of The Times has knocked Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You from the top spot.
Harry Styles has claimed his first solo number one single - ending Ed Sheeran's 13-week streak at the top of the charts.

Sign Of The Times is Styles' debut after One Direction took a hiatus, and shot straight in to the coveted top spot.

It puts an end to Sheeran's chances of claiming a new UK record for most weeks at number one with Shape of You.

He was just three weeks off beating Bryan Adams' record of 16 weeks for (Everything I Do) I Do It For You in 1991.

Harry Styles is the second member of One Direction to enjoy solo success after former 1D bandmate Zayn Malik topped the chart in 2016 with Pillowtalk.
Sign Of The Times is the first song to be released from Styles' self-titled debut album, which is set for release on May 12.

The song claimed the top spot by shifting just over 3,000 copies more than Sheeran's song, the Official Charts Company reports.

The Official Charts Company said Sheeran's Shape Of You is the most streamed song of the week, with close to seven million plays, while the singer's third album Divide remains top of the album chart.

His now-ended run at the top sees him fall two weeks short of joining the 15-week successes of Wet Wet Wet's Love Is All Around (1994) and Drake's One Dance (2016).

