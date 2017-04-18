  • STV
  • MySTV

EastEnders Dean Gaffney returns full-time after 14 years

ITV

He is reprising his role as Walford regular Robbie Jackson who he played from 93 - 03.

Dean Gaffney, pictured in 1998 and 2018
Dean Gaffney, pictured in 1998 and 2018 PA

EastEnders favourite Dean Gaffney is returning to the role of Robbie Jackson after a 14-year break from the soap.

The actor has said he feels "so lucky" to be reprising his part as the Walford regular after previously starring in the BBC series from 1993 until 2003.

Gaffney last appeared in EastEnders briefly in 2015 after his official departure.

Gaffney said: "I'm really happy to be back. I'm so lucky to be given the chance to work again with such a talented group of people."

He said it will be a "lot of fun" and thanked the soap's executive producer Sean O'Connor for bringing him back.

O'Connor said: "I'm thrilled to welcome back Dean as Robbie Jackson, one of EastEnders' most loved and most popular characters.

"Bridge Street Market has never quite been the same without Robbie policing it in his high-vis jacket. Dean brings a wonderful warmth and fun to his portrayal of Robbie and I'm sure that audiences will take him to their hearts again, just as they have always done."

With Natalie Cassidy, who plays his sister Sonia Fowler, in 2000
With Natalie Cassidy, who plays his sister Sonia Fowler, in 2000 PA

Robbie was a troublesome teen when he first arrived in Albert Square with the Jackson family over 20 years ago, although he went on to become a fan favourite.

After a decade as one of the soap's most familiar faces, Robbie left to move to India with his girlfriend Nita (Bindya Solanki) although he later moved to Milton Keynes.

In 2010, he returned briefly for the wedding of Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) and Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen), during which time he revealed that Nita was pregnant.

At the time, he was also devastated to learn that his trusty sidekick, pet dog Wellard, had died a few years before.

Gaffney is set to appear in EastEnders in the coming weeks, although details of his comeback storyline are currently unknown.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.