  • STV
  • MySTV

Broadchurch fans stunned as rapist revealed in finale

ITV

The third and final series of the crime drama climaxed on Monday night.

(Clockwise from top left) Ian Winterman, Clive Lucas, Leo Humphries, Jim Atwood, Ellie Miller and Alec Hardy, and Ed Burnett.
(Clockwise from top left) Ian Winterman, Clive Lucas, Leo Humphries, Jim Atwood, Ellie Miller and Alec Hardy, and Ed Burnett. ITV

Broadchurch fans were served a double shock as it was revealed that a 16-year-old was the rapist in the nail-biting finale.

The third and final series of the crime drama climaxed with Michael Lucas (Deon Lee-Williams) being unmasked as the attacker of Trish Winterman (Julie Hesmondhalgh) after eight thrilling episodes.

Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) and Detective Inspector Alec Hardy (David Tennant) closed in on Michael in the final instalment, concluding their investigation into the rape in the fictional Dorset town.

The whodunnit storyline saw main suspects include her ex Ian Winterman (Charlie Higson), her best friend's husband Jim Atwood (Mark Bazeley), Michael's father Clive Lucas (Sebastian Armesto) and Trish's boss, shop owner Ed Burnett (Sir Lenny Henry).

Trish Winterman, played by former Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh
Trish Winterman, played by former Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh ITV

But many viewers were stunned that it was the schoolboy who was revealed as the culprit, after he had been plied with alcohol and groomed to rape Trish by his friend Leo Humphries (Chris Mason).

Fans of the Bafta-winning programme were torn between feelings of relief that the storyline concluded with such an exciting plot twist, and devastation that Broadchurch is over forever.

The actors were highly praised, with leading stars Colman and Tennant receiving a lot of love, as well as Broadchurch's writer, Chris Chibnall.

Actor Robert Lindsay shared his adoration for Colman, writing: "#broadchurch is great TV but Olivia Coleman is probably the most honest actor and is a joy to watch her."

One fan wrote on Twitter; "I don't want this pairing of brilliant actors to end. (Tennant/Coleman) Well done to C Chibnall #Broadchurch."

"I am s-h-o-o-k SHOOK after that #broadchurch finale. Fantastic performances as always from Olivia Coleman and David Tennant," another enthused.

Continuing the general sentiment, another fan added: "Olivia Coleman & bae David Tennant are the most incredible actors.Scenes hard to watch but so powerful. Farewell Hardy & Millar #broadchurch."

TV presenter Gaby Roslin wrote that the show deserves many awards, particularly for the actor Andrew Buchan, who plays Mark Latimer.

She said: "When the award season happens I do hope #AndrewBuchan gets an award. Superb performance & utterly heartbreaking in #broadchurch @ITV."

Michael Lucas, played by Deon Lee-Williams, was groomed into committing the rape
Michael Lucas, played by Deon Lee-Williams, was groomed into committing the rape ITV

Broadchurch has also been applauded for portraying the distressing reality of rape.

Somerset and Avon Rape and Sexual Abuse Support, a charity that advised on the series, said the show performed "excellent work" in portraying the crime.

Avon and Somerset Police Deputy Chief Constable Gareth Morgan said: "That was harrowing viewing but vital message landed. Rape is not sex. It's about power and control."

Liberal Democrat peer Meral Hussein-Ece tweeted: "#Broadchurch brilliant in highlighting rape is not about sex, it's only about male power & control. Victim never to blame, only the rapist."

Support also came from domestic violence campaign UK Says No More.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.