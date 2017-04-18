Jeremy Vine road rage attack driver to appeal conviction

Shanique Syrena Pearson, 22, threatened to knock out the BBC presenter in London.

Jeremy Vine and Shanique Syrena Pearson.

A woman convicted of threatening the BBC presenter Jeremy Vine in a 'road rage' attack is set to appeal her conviction.

Shanique Syrena Pearson, 22, threatened to knock out Mr Vine and kicked his bike in a confrontation as he cycled to work in west London.

The altercation was caught on a helmet camera worn by the 51-year-old Crimewatch presenter.

Ms Pearson was warned she may face jail as she was convicted over the incident at a magistrates court hearing in February this year.

She was found guilty of driving offences and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

The single mother has a number of previous convictions and was subject to a suspended sentence when the latest offence was committed.

The appeal will be heard by a judge at Isleworth Crown Court in west London on Tuesday.