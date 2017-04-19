  • STV
Skepta, Adele and Nick Cave up for Ivor Novello Awards

ITV

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on May 18.

Skepta, Adele and Nick Cave have all been nominated for an Ivor Novello Award.
Skepta, Adele and Nick Cave have all been nominated for an Ivor Novello Award. PA

Grime star Skepta has been nominated for an Ivor Novello music award.

Adele and Nick Cave are also in the running for the prestigious music awards which "celebrate, honour and reward excellence in songwriting and composing," it was announced on Wednesday.

Man, written by Mercury Prize-winning Skepta, is up for Best Contemporary Song alongside Asap Rocky's LoveSick, Josh Homme from Queen's of the Stone Age, Sexual by Dyo, NEIKED and Elina Stridh.

Adele's When We Were Young, co-written with Tobias Jesso Jr, is up for the PRS Music Most Performed Work award, which recognises songs that have received vast coverage.

She is up against two tracks by Coldplay, Adventure Of A Lifetime and Hymn For The Weekend.

Two songs by Coldplay have been nominated.
Two songs by Coldplay have been nominated. PA

Cave's album Skeleton Tree, which he was recording at the time of his 15-year-old son Arthur's accidental death, has been nominated for best album.

Singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka's Black Man In A White World will take on Overcome by Laura Mvula and Nile Rodgers and the Mystery Jets' Telomere for Best Song Musically and Lyrically.

Crispin Hunt, chairman of Ivor organisers British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors, celebrated the awards for reflecting the "diverse and impressive" UK music scene.

"As the only peer-nominated music award ceremony in the country, we're especially thrilled to be honouring such a cool selection of both emerging and established nominees," he said.

"They are the true architects of the music we love and reflect the creative global force that is British music writing."

The winners of the 62nd Ivor awards will be announced at the London awards ceremony on May 18.

