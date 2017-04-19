  • STV
  • MySTV

Victoria Beckham 'proud to be British' after getting OBE

ITV

The former Spice Girl was honoured by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace.

Prince William gives Victoria Beckham her OBE.
Prince William gives Victoria Beckham her OBE. PA

Victoria Beckham has said she is "proud to be British" after receiving her OBE from Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

The former Spice Girl received her honour at Wednesday's investiture ceremony in recognition of her 17-year career in the fashion industry that has seen her become one of the biggest names in the business.

The ex-singer was accompanied to the palace by her parents, and husband David, who received the same title 13 years earlier.

In a statement Ms Beckham said: "It was an absolute pleasure to be at Buckingham Palace today. I'm proud to be British, honoured and humbled to receive my OBE from the Duke of Cambridge.

"If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things.

"I'm so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband; without their love and support, none of this would be possible."

Earlier in 2017, emails were leaked in which former England captain David Beckham allegedly criticised the honours system and those on the honours committee.

Heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill was made a Dame during the ceremony, while Academy and Tony award-winning actor Mark Rylance was knighted for his services to theatre.

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been made a Dame.
Jessica Ennis-Hill has been made a Dame. PA

The retired athlete said hearing the national anthem again brought back "so many amazing memories of standing on the podium".

The 31-year-old is set to receive another gold medal this summer at the athletics World Championships after Russia's Tatyana Chernova was stripped of her 2011 world title for doping.

Speaking after receiving her honour, Ennis-Hill said: "It's so special.

"Just to hear the national anthem in this kind of moment again is really special because I've so many amazing memories of standing on the podium and hearing it and to be here receiving a damehood, which I never imagined I would ever receive, is an incredible honour."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.