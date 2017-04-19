Victoria Beckham 'proud to be British' after getting OBE

The former Spice Girl was honoured by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace.

Prince William gives Victoria Beckham her OBE. PA

Victoria Beckham has said she is "proud to be British" after receiving her OBE from Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

The former Spice Girl received her honour at Wednesday's investiture ceremony in recognition of her 17-year career in the fashion industry that has seen her become one of the biggest names in the business.

The ex-singer was accompanied to the palace by her parents, and husband David, who received the same title 13 years earlier.

In a statement Ms Beckham said: "It was an absolute pleasure to be at Buckingham Palace today. I'm proud to be British, honoured and humbled to receive my OBE from the Duke of Cambridge.

"If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things.

"I'm so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband; without their love and support, none of this would be possible."

Earlier in 2017, emails were leaked in which former England captain David Beckham allegedly criticised the honours system and those on the honours committee.

Heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill was made a Dame during the ceremony, while Academy and Tony award-winning actor Mark Rylance was knighted for his services to theatre.

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been made a Dame. PA

The retired athlete said hearing the national anthem again brought back "so many amazing memories of standing on the podium".

The 31-year-old is set to receive another gold medal this summer at the athletics World Championships after Russia's Tatyana Chernova was stripped of her 2011 world title for doping.

Speaking after receiving her honour, Ennis-Hill said: "It's so special.

"Just to hear the national anthem in this kind of moment again is really special because I've so many amazing memories of standing on the podium and hearing it and to be here receiving a damehood, which I never imagined I would ever receive, is an incredible honour."