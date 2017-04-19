Tennis ace Serena Williams in pregnancy hint on Snapchat

The 23-times grand slam champion posted a picture showing a bump with the caption '20 weeks'.

PA

Serena Williams has dropped a heavy hint that she is pregnant with a post showing off a bump on Snapchat with the caption "20 weeks".

The image shared by the 23-time grand slam singles champion shows her in a yellow bodysuit with a noticeable bump.

Serena Williams shared this image with fans. Snapchat/Serena Williams

Williams, who won the Australian Open in January, announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in December.