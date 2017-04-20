Will Smith tipped to star in live action remake of Aladdin

The 1992 film featured Robin Williams as the Genie who grants Aladdin three wishes.

The Genie in the 1992 Disney film was voiced by the late Robin Williams. Disney/PA

Hollywood star Will Smith has been tipped to play the Genie in the live action remake of Aladdin.

The actor, 48, is reportedly in early talks about taking part in the adaptation of the 1992 animated Disney film.

British director Guy Richie has been lined up to direct the musical, with production due to start in the UK this July.

Earlier this year it was reported that Smith was considering a part in the forthcoming live action remake of the 1941 animated film Dumbo, but talks apparently fell through.