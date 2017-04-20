Nicki Minaj criticised over Westminster scenes in video

The US rapper is shown sitting next to where terror attack happened in London.

The US rapper has been criticised for the music video for her song No Frauds. PA

Singer Nicki Minaj has been criticised for releasing her new music video featuring scenes on Westminster Bridge just weeks after the London terror attack.

The video for No Frauds shows the US rapper sitting on the bridge wearing a slinky, beaded outfit.

It was reported that Minaj would be cutting the scenes from the final video, but it still features London landmarks including the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben.

Singer Nicki Minaj was criticised for filming the video on Westminster Bridge. YouTube/NickiMinajAtVEVO

One person wrote on Twitter: "Out of all the places in London who's choice was it film at Westminster?"

Another added: "Nicki Minaj by Westminster Bridge in her new vid ... too soon?"

However another wrote: "I'm confused, why are people upset Nicki Minaj has Westminster Bridge in her music video? Seriously."

Five people were killed and dozens injured when Khalid Masood, 52, ploughed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before entering the grounds of the Palace of Westminster with a knife before he was shot dead.

After the attack on March 22, Minaj wrote: "May God protect everyone in London. Hate hearing this sad news. Sending my condolences to the victims' families."