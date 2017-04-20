  • STV
  • MySTV

Stars could be breaching consumer rights on Instagram

ITV

Celebrities told to reveal when they are promoting products on the social media website.

Celebrities need to disclose when they're endorsing products.
Celebrities need to disclose when they're endorsing products. PA

Stars such as Rihanna, Rita Ora and Kylie Jenner are allegedly breaching consumer rights by not revealing when they are promoting products on Instagram.

Many posts on the social media site are not being clearly labelled as such, consumer rights group Public Citizen claims.

More than 110 stars have been cited as breaching regulations.

The US consumer regulator has now sent a warning and explainer to a number of celebrity users of Instagram about paid endorsements.

No accounts or users were named by the FTC in their warning, however.

The US consumer regulator has issued Instagram guidelines.
The US consumer regulator has issued Instagram guidelines. PA

The regulator's letter stressed that celebrities must clearly and conspicuously" disclose when they have been paid to endorse a product or received it for free in return for promotion.

In a statement, the Commission said: "In addition to providing background information on when and how marketers and influencers should disclose a material connection in an advertisement, the letters each addressed one point specific to Instagram posts - consumers viewing Instagram posts on mobile devices typically see only the first three lines of a longer post unless they click 'more', which many may not do.

"The staff's letters informed recipients that when making endorsements on Instagram, they should disclose any material connection above the 'more' button."

Recipients were also told that including endorsement references within a string of hashtags could still be considered a breach of the guidelines.

Use of the hashtags "#sp" - short for sponsored - or "#partner" were considered insufficient ways of alerting users to endorsement posts.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.