Harry Styles hints he may play Sir Mick Jagger in film

Satisfaction: Is this the smile that confirms that Harry Styles will take on the role of Sir Mick? PA

Harry Styles has hinted that he may be primed to play Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger in a new biopic.

The One Direction star was first rumoured to be taking on the role last year and appeared to confirm the story on The Graham Norton Show.

Asked to confirm or deny various reports about him using only facial expressions, Styles dismissed working as an estate agent and using sheep's placenta as a moisturiser.

However, when asked whether he is about to play Jagger in the biopic, Harry is said to have coyly smiled but remained silent.

The young singer has been noted for resemblance to the Stones' frontman. PA

It is rumoured the Jagger movie will be directed by Andy Goddard and based on the book Exile On Main Street: A Season In Hell With The Rolling Stones by Robert Greenfield.

Styles recently released his first solo single since One Direction disbanded for an extended break to work on individual projects.

He will also release his first album next month.