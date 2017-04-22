  • STV
  • MySTV

Ed Sheeran back to number one after being knocked off 

ITV

The star has returned to the top with Shape Of You after being knocked off by Harry Styles.

Ed Sheeran
PA

Ed Sheeran has bounced back to the number one spot on the charts with his single Shape Of You after being knocked off the top position last week.

Sheeran's track had previously been at the top of the Official Singles Chart for 13 weeks until Harry Styles took the number one slot last week with his debut single Sign Of The Times.

But the One Direction star's song has now been pushed down to fourth place after Sheeran saw a renewed surge in popularity over the past seven days.

1D's Harry Styles was knocked off the top position by Ed Sheeran.
1D's Harry Styles was knocked off the top position by Ed Sheeran. Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

With Shape Of You back in the top spot, having now logged 14 non-consecutive weeks at number one, Sheeran is once again dominating the singles chart, with the 26-year-old's Galway Girl at number three.

US rapper Kendrick Lamar has had a successful week following the release of his fourth album Damn last Friday, with five of its tracks in the Top 40.

The album's lead single Humble is this week's highest climber, going from 31 to six, while others include DNA at number 18 and Loyalty, featuring Rihanna, at number 27.

However, the LP itself could not quite reach the heady heights of the number one spot on the Official Album Chart, as Sheeran's Divide has retained its pole position for the seventh consecutive week.

After ten weeks in the charts Rag'n'Bone Man's debut album human is at number three.
After ten weeks in the charts Rag'n'Bone Man's debut album human is at number three. PA

After a strong first week, Damn ended 30,000 copies behind Sheeran's Divide.

Rag'n'Bone Man's debut album Human is at number three after 10 weeks on the chart, Drake's More Life is at number four and Take That's Wonderland is at number five.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.