Reality TV star Ferne McCann confirms she is pregnant

Her ex-boyfriend is due to appear in court charged over an alleged acid attack.

Ferne McCann has revealed she is expecting. PA

Reality star Ferne McCann has said she is "grateful" for the support she has received following the news of her pregnancy as her ex-boyfriend is set to appear in court, charged in connection with an acid attack.

Confirming her pregnancy for the first time since rumours began swirling, her spokeswoman said: "Ferne is grateful for the sympathetic way news of her pregnancy has been covered and people's support and obviously her first concern is for her child's health."

The statement added: "Accordingly she does not wish to discuss the pregnancy further given the early stage it is at and the immense strain that Ferne is currently under.

"Nor does she wish to discuss her ex-boyfriend who she does not recognise from the events of the last week.

"Ferne is in no way seeking sympathy for her situation and is determined to do all she can to have a happy and healthy child and face the challenges of being a single parent with all her energy."

The statement finished with McCann offering sympathy and thoughts to the "victims of the horrific attack on Easter Monday" in which two people were left partially blinded.