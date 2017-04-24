Eighties trio Bananarama reunite and announce UK tour

The female band split up 29 years ago and barely talked since then.

Bananarama last performed together 29 years ago. PA

Eighties pop trio Bananarama are reuniting, saying that it's "now or never".

The group, famous for hits like Venus, Cruel Summer and Love In The First Degree, sold around 40 million records and last performed together at the Brit Awards in 1988.

Siobhan Fahey walked out on her bandmates Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward later.

Woodward told Chris Evans's Radio 2 show: "You just think it's now or never.

"I gave Siobhan a call, put the idea in her head and thought it was never going to happen, but what do you know, it did."

Fahey said: "I was really touched because it wasn't for any other reason that we love each other and we're really proud of what we did together.

"I was feeling really nostalgic and proud and what a great thing to celebrate."

They have discussed potentially making a new single later in the year, but said they will be touring with "all the hits".